Samsung Galaxy S11 series could launch on 18 February

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is due to get its launch in San Francisco on 18 February 2020, if a recent tweet by a renowned leaker is anything to go by.

If true, and the tentative launch plans stay on track, it wouldn't be the biggest surprise. Samsung regularly uses a date towards the end of February to debut its flagship Galaxy S series phones.

As an example, the Galaxy S10 series was unveiled on 20 February. Right before Mobile World Congress. Presuming @UniverseIce's information is accurate, the same would be true for the S11 in 2020.

Rumors: Samsung Electronics is tentatively launching the Galaxy S11 series and clamshell foldable phones in San Francisco, USA on February 18, 2020. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2019

The Galaxy S11 range has been subject to plenty of leaks in recent weeks, from the usual suspects, so we have a pretty good handle on what we think it will feature.

It's claimed the S11+ will feature a mammoth 108-megapixel camera, and is expected to feature the usual sleek glass and metal build.

Like the Galaxy Note 10, it's also expected to feature a centralised front hole-punch camera cutout within the display which - again - is likely to be a Quad HD AMOLED panel with curved edges.

As well as its primary camera on the back, based on leaked 3D renders, it seems as though Samsung will be adding up to four additional cameras and they'll be housed in a rectangle protrusion in the top left corner.

Like always, we'll keep you updated on any new features and snippets of information that surface over the coming months.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.