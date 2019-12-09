Samsung's incoming quad-camera Galaxy A51 is like a Galaxy S11 sneak-peek

Samsung is about to launch its next Galaxy A-Series phone, the Galaxy A51. By all accounts, it'll be revealed officially by the Korean giant on Thursday 12 December.

The follow-up to the Galaxy A50 has a centred 32MP punch hole camera, something that SamMobile says we'll be seeing on all of Samsung's A-Series handsets in 2020. The display itself is set to follow several of Samsung's older devices in having a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

Based on Samsung's Exynos 9611 processor with 4/6GB of memory and 64/128GB of storage, there's also a new L-shaped quad-camera setup, set into a rectangular camera bump alongside a flash. Like many other 2019 phones, it will also have a 48 MP primary camera. It'll be alongside a 12MP ultrawide, a 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro lens.

The phone will also apparently have an in-display fingerprint sensor, 4,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging (no, the A-Series doesn't have wireless charging still). Oh, and there'll also be a headphone jack, too.

The handset points the way to other upcoming Samsung phones, not least the Spring's Galaxy S11, which we're expecting to see at Mobile World Congress 2020 or certainly around the March timeframe if not.

The A51 looks to have all its buttons on the right-hand side of the phone, which is something also rumoured for the S11 series.

The new phone will be available in Prism Crush White, Black, Pink and Blue according to SamMobile.

