Samsung Galaxy S11+ tipped to launch with 108MP camera

Samsung's next flagship phone, the Galaxy S11+ is rumoured to feature a primary camera with a very high pixel count. 108-megapixels, to be precise.

If true, it would join Xiaomi in having one of only very few smartphone to have a megapixel count over the 100-megapixel mark.

Relevant to this story is Xiaomi's Mi Note 10, which uses one of Samsung's own sensors in its 108-megapixel camera. It's possible then that the S11+ (and possibly even the S11) will feature the same sensor as Xiaomi's latest premium smartphone.

Like Xiaomi's phone, we expect it will work in a similar manner: combining four pixels into one, resulting in a 27-megapixel image.

This news comes via Ice Universe on Twitter, a leaker who has built a reputation for revealing accurate information ahead of launches.

The Galaxy S11+ uses a 1 / 1.3-inch 108MP Samsung exclusive custom sensor, which is superior in quality to ISOCELL Bright HMX and has a high cost. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 8, 2019

It's no surprise that Galaxy S11 rumours are building ahead of its eventual launch, likely in early Spring 2020.

What is surprising is that Samsung could be boosting the pixel count so much in its next phone.

After all, this is the company that has rigidly stuck to its 12-megapixel sensors for the past few generations of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note smartphone ranges. At least, it has in the primary cameras.

With that said, it could be argued that Samsung has fallen behind its competitors ever so slightly when it comes to phone camera performance in recent years. This could be an attempt to right that ship to compete with Google's Pixel, Huawei's P30 and the latest iPhones.

Of course, it won't be the only camera on the phone's rear. It's also likely to have at least three additional cameras, including a periscope like camera offering 5x optical zoom, similar to Oppo's Reno 10x Zoom.

Time will tell if these rumours are accurate, but thankfully there isn't all that much time until Samsung lifts the lid. It typically launches its S-series phones in February or March. It'll be here before we know it.

