Samsung Galaxy S11 photo leak suggests rumours are true

The Samsung Galaxy S11 has seen an increasing number of leaks over the past few weeks, including lots of specs and device renders - now joined by a couple of real world photos.

Yes, these aren't the greatest quality photos and we know there will be a lot to come, but if they are genuine, then they perhaps go some way to corroborating the renders that we've seen appearing in recent weeks.

The biggest part of that is the big camera housing on the back. This looks to be an emerging trend in phones - on the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4 for example - which is said here to offers a custom 108-megapixel sensor, periscope zoom and wide-angle lens.

It all looks as though Samsung doesn't really want to leave anything to chance in the latest handset and that might result in a slightly chunkier phone than we've seen in the past.

From these two pixelated photos we can't see a huge amount, but they are being shared by an often reliable source on Twitter, @UniverseIce. The source says they are in a "leakproof" case, which we take to mean that there's some camouflage here and the actual devices will be slightly slimmer.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to launch some time in February 2020, around the time of Mobile World Congress. Samsung has previously launched at the event, as well as a week before the event and we'd expect the Galaxy S11 to slot into this pattern.

Shop for cell phones, prepaid phones and cell phone plans at AT&T Wireless. AT&T is a wireless telecommunications company providing coverage to millions of customers in the U.S. AT&T offers exclusive products from Apple, Nokia, Sharp, Sony, LG, Moto, Samsung and other manufacturers. The cellular company remains a favourite of consumers who like its sharp voice quality and discounts on cell phone plans.