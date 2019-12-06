On 5 December 2019, Samsung filed for a trademark for the name Samsung Tap View. So what's that all about?

With CES 2020 - the world's largest consumer technology show, set just one month after that trademark application, in January 2020 - it looks as though the stage is set for Samsung to reveal a new TV technology: a tap-to-share NFC-based system that will enable fast sharing of media from phone to telly.

Year on year Samsung has pushed picture quality capabilities, with its QLED Quantum Dot line the current brightest series of consumer sets available to market. While we don't know if that picture quality will see yet another update for the next-gen, it looks as though the latest tellies will be delivered with Tap View.

There are already share-to-TV technologies out there, be that Google Chromecast, or Miracast, but Samsung wants its own method for its Galaxy smartphones and beyond. The trademark application with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) actually cites TVs, phones, tablets, wearables and more.

So what makes Tap View different to the others? It would appear to be just as the name says: the ability to physically tap for media to be viewed from one device to the other. Other systems haven't depended on NFC before now, which is the system believed to be used.

We'll likely know more at CES 2020, which Pocket-lint will be attending to cover.

