Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: The jack is back?

It looks as though there will be a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite joining the ranks with the existing Note 10 and 10+ models, a leak by OnLeak and 91Mobiles suggests, as reported by MSPoweruser. And it looks as though it'll be bringing back the 3.5mm headphone jack.

So what's the Galaxy Note 10 all about? The series has always been Samsung's highest-end offering, complete with S Pen stylus. And the 'Lite' version will be a less powerful entry-point into this stylus-focused system.

There's not a huge amount of information about the rumoured handset just yet, though, nor a history of the series offering a lighter model. There was no Note 9e or 9 Lite in the last generation, for example, so anything right now is pure speculation.

This makes us wonder on the Note 10 Lite's approach. But we suspect a thicker body than the standard model will mean space for the 3.5mm headphone jack, a larger battery capacity (a good approach to combat poor life of the original), and most likely a same-scale 6.3-inch screen at a lower resolution.

Elsewhere expect Samsung's Exynos 9810 chipset (possibly Qualcomm in some regions?), 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, a 32MP main camera, in-screen fingerprint scanner, along with Android 10 and Samsung's OneUI reskin.

There's no word on the rumoured handset's release date, but think soon, i.e. December 2019, and likely only for certain regions where Samsung is looking to make inroads.

