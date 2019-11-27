The camera in this leaked Galaxy S11+ render is, um, massive to say the least

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ has popped up in the form of newly leaked renders shared by @OnLeaks over at CashKaro.

The overall design of this next-generation device looks similar to the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11e renders that also recently surfaced. For this particular handset, however, we can see the selfie camera in the center, along with an Infinity-O display and hole cutout. On the backside, we can see the rear camera. It's vertical, like we saw in the S11 and S11e renders, but it packs a five-lens camera.

So, that rear camera is massive. It looks like the camera on the iPhone 11 or Pixel 4, just longer, and well, more enormous. We can't say we hate it, but we also don't love it yet. Still, it's unclear if this is the final design that will go into production. @OnLeaks does have a decent track record, so there's no reason to believe these renders will be anything different from what Samsung eventually unveils.

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ is expected to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It'll also pack 12GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 108-megapixel camera with 5x optical zoom, and up to 1TB of internal storage. It's thought to arrive around February 2020, as that's when the Galaxy S10 series debuted in 2019. So, we're still a few months away, and anything could change.

For more Galaxy S11 rumours, see our round-up here.

