Samsung's Galaxy S11 series isn't due to be announced until early next year - likely around the mid-February - but renders of the cheaper Galaxy S11e have appeared, giving us an idea of what updates could appear in the lower-end model.

Serial leaker @OnLeaks and Pricebaba have produced the 360-degree renders showing the Galaxy S11e with a centralised punch hole camera at the top - similar to the Note 10 models - along with a dual edge display over a flat display. Both these features have been reported in rumours in the past so they come as no surprise.

What is perhaps more interesting is the rear. The renders not only show a triple camera on the back - which would be an update to the S10e's dual camera system, but they show a redesigned camera module too.

The S10 Galaxy range has a horizontally-aligned rear camera in the centre at the top, but the renders show the S11e moving towards a vertically aligned system with a surround. If the renders are accurate, it would see Samsung moving in a similar path to the Google Pixel 4 and Apple iPhone 11 devices.

There's no 3.5mm headphone jack on board - as expected - while USB Type-C is present on the bottom. A speaker appears to be positioned within the very slim bezel at the top of the display and there is a speaker grille at the bottom too.

According to Pricebaba, the Galaxy S11e will measure roughly 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9mm, or 9.1mm with the camera bump. It's said to run on the Qualcomm Snpadragon 865 processor with 6GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. An under-display fingerprint sensor is also expected given no physical sensor is seen on the renders.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S11 devices in our rumour round up feature but expect leaks and renders to increase over the next few months.