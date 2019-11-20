Samsung W20 5G is the company's second foldable smartphone

Samsung has announced a second foldable smartphone in the form of the W20 5G. Despite several rumours recently, including speculation of a device from Samsung in the works that will fold horizontally, the W20 5G is not that device.

Instead, the Samsung W20 5G is virtually identical to the Galaxy Fold with some slight improvements in design, mainly in terms of squarer edges, a thicker and stronger central hinge and a white finish. The device also of course carries a different name.

Like the Galaxy Fold however, the Samsung W20 5G has a 4.5-inch external display when the device is folded. When unfolded, the display inside measures 7.3-inches.

There's a dual camera in the top right corner of the internal display comprised of 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors, a triple camera on the rear with a 12-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera and a singular 10-megapixel camera on the front, all of which are the same as the Galaxy Fold.

Inside, the Samsung W20 5G has Qualcomm's SDM855+ chipset, supported by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There's a 4235mAh battery running the show - slightly smaller than the Galaxy Fold - though wireless charging support is on board, as is reverse wireless charging.

There are also AKG-balanced stereo dual speakers and as you might have guessed from the name, the Samsung W20 5G is 5G enabled, which the Galaxy Fold is too.

The Samsung Galaxy W20 5G is destined for China and will be available from December. Pricing has yet to be revealed.