Samsung Galaxy S11 won't have waterfall display like Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Despite not being due for release until the end of February 2020, rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S11 have really started to heat up.

The latest comes from leaker Ice Universe - who has a good track record - claiming the Galaxy S11 series will not be going down the route of a waterfall display when it comes to design.

While Samsung has offered curved displays for a long time on its devices - the first being the Note Edge in 2014 - waterfall displays take this trend one step further, offering edges curved to such a degree that there is no side bezel whatsoever. The screen appears to simply disappear off the edge.

After careful evaluation by Samsung, The Galaxy S11 series does not use a waterfall screen design, but the bezel is narrower than Note10. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 18, 2019

We've seen waterfall displays on the Vivo Nex 3 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in 2019, but based on Ice Universe's tweet, Samsung won't be chancing it with the Galaxy S11, even if the edges are said to be narrower than the latest Galaxy Note 10.

Other rumours have claimed the Galaxy S11 would feature a centralised punch hole camera on the front of its display - like the Note 10 - but it's said to be a lot smaller, offering less distraction.

There has also been talk of new camera features, including support for 8K video recording and claims have also said the series would offer a 3D facial recognition feature, like Apple's Face ID.

Of course, Samsung has confirmed nothing and there is every chance things could change before launch. You can read a summary of all the rumours we've heard so far in our Samsung Galaxy S11 round up feature though.