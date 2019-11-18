  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S11 could offer 8K video recording and 108MP camera

Samsung's next flagship smartphone is still a few months off, with the Galaxy S11 not expected to arrive until February 2020, but a tear down of the company's Camera app has hinted at a few of the features the new device might offer.

XDA Developers has reported that the latest update to Samsung's Camera app - One UI 2.0 beta 4 - offers evidence of a number of new features that might (or might not) appear including Director's View, Single Take Photo, Night Hyperlapse, as well as support for 8K video recording.

The app update also had some evidence of a future Samsung device - that wasn't named - offering a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 108-megapixel camera. Rumours of the Galaxy S11 offering a 108-megapixel main sensor have appeared before, alongside talk of 5x optical zoom and a larger sensor would be needed to offer 8K video recording so it's not a completely unreasonable suggestion.

Samsung previously announced the Exynos 990 chipset - which some models of the Galaxy S11 are likely to offer depending on region - supports 8K video too, further supporting the hints of the feature from within the Camera app.

In terms of other features, the Samsung Galaxy S11 is said to be coming with a punch hole front camera that is centralised like the Note 10, along with a Face ID-like 3D facial recognition feature. It's also been claimed there will be three models - like the Galaxy S10 - all of which will have dual edge displays.

You can read all about the Samsung Galaxy S11 rumours in our separate feature.

