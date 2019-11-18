Second Samsung Galaxy Fold will be cheaper, and possibly a flip phone

References to the second in Samsung's Galaxy Fold series of foldable smartphones have shown up on Samsung Africa's site, while other details like price, colour and storage configurations have been rumoured.

We're hesitant to call this the Galaxy Fold 2, for one primary reason: current rumours seem to indicate that this particular device is going to be a clamshell folding device, not one that folds horizontally like a book.

Its model number is SM-F700, and it's supposedly going to come in both black and purple colour options. More importantly, it's been suggested by @IshanAgarwal24 on Twitter that it'll be cheaper and coming to several countries at launch.

I can confirm that SM-F700 (4G only) (another Samsung Galaxy Fold series phone) will be launching in two colour options, Black and Purple. Storage will be 256GB. Supposedly cheaper and definitely coming to multiple countries, including India, US, Korea, China and EU region. pic.twitter.com/p9YWleGym9 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) November 15, 2019

As well as launching in those countries, it also seems like it may even see a rollout in several African countries. Samsung Africa's support pages mentioned the model number of the device, suggesting that region is also preparing for launch.

Since being discovered by GalaxyClub, it appears the pages have since been taken down, which is normally a good sign that Samsung doesn't want us to see those pages just yet.

As for how it will look, we don't know exactly, but Samsung has officially published previously showing that it is definitely working on a clamshell folding device.

It'll be interesting to see which of the folding form factors takes the strongest hold. Given Moto RAZR's recent launch and the strength behind that brand, we'd be surprised if the clamshell style phones didn't do better, but this is a new market and one that's nothing like close to being established.

We'll keep an ear out as always, and follow the story as it develops.