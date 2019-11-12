  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy S11's hole-punch camera will be tiny

- Galaxy S11's front camera cutout is going to be much smaller

- Less of the screen real estate will be blocked

The latest rumour regarding the Samsung Galaxy S11 suggests that the front facing camera will be placed within an even smaller hole-punch cutout than the Note 10. 

It's a relatively minor point on a smartphone that's likely to be one of 2020's most impressive devices, but it will mean an improved experience of the screen. 

It goes without saying that having a smaller cutout for the camera means that it becomes less intrusive, and won't block as much of what you have being displayed. 

This information comes via @UniverseIce on Twitter, a leaker with a reliable track record in the mobile world. 

We've already heard that the S11 will come in three different sizes, similar to the Galaxy S10, and that it will have a bigger battery than the S10.

Of course, hole-punch camera cutouts are a temporary measure until mainstream phone manufacturers figure out a way to implement an in-display selfie camera hidden beneath the display panel. 

The aim from most of the smartphone makers is to create an edge-to-edge screen with no intrusion at all. It's why some - like OnePlus and Oppo - have gone for a pop-up camera mechanism rather than have a notch or hole-punch camera at all. 

Samsung's next flagship is expected to launch around its usual timeframe in Spring 2020, kicking off next year's new wave of high end smartphones

