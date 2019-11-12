Samsung Galaxy S11's hole-punch camera will be tiny

The latest rumour regarding the Samsung Galaxy S11 suggests that the front facing camera will be placed within an even smaller hole-punch cutout than the Note 10.

It's a relatively minor point on a smartphone that's likely to be one of 2020's most impressive devices, but it will mean an improved experience of the screen.

It goes without saying that having a smaller cutout for the camera means that it becomes less intrusive, and won't block as much of what you have being displayed.

This information comes via @UniverseIce on Twitter, a leaker with a reliable track record in the mobile world.

It is certain that the hole of S11 is at the center, but it is smaller than Note10. By the way, the upcoming vivo S5 will be the smallest hole phone in 2019, only 3.x mm, which is a comparison picture with Note10 and S10. pic.twitter.com/zkxPJC14DB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 11, 2019

We've already heard that the S11 will come in three different sizes, similar to the Galaxy S10, and that it will have a bigger battery than the S10.

Of course, hole-punch camera cutouts are a temporary measure until mainstream phone manufacturers figure out a way to implement an in-display selfie camera hidden beneath the display panel.

The aim from most of the smartphone makers is to create an edge-to-edge screen with no intrusion at all. It's why some - like OnePlus and Oppo - have gone for a pop-up camera mechanism rather than have a notch or hole-punch camera at all.

Samsung's next flagship is expected to launch around its usual timeframe in Spring 2020, kicking off next year's new wave of high end smartphones.