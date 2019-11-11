Samsung's next flagship smartphones are due to arrive early next year in the form of the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11 and S11+.

There have already been a few rumours surrounding the devices, but the latest comes from reliable leaker Evan Blass, along with a few extra details from Ishan Agarwal - both of which have a good track record.

According to Evan Blass, the Galaxy S11 range will come in three screen sizes comprising a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch model, 6.7-inch model and a 6.9-inch model. Blass claims the two smaller models - presumably called the S11e and S11 - will be available in LTE and 5G variants, while the larger S11+ will only be offered in 5G.

He also says all models will have curved edge displays, as the Galaxy S10 and S10+ do now, meaning the flat screen of the S10e will be no more.

Ishan Agarwal added to the Galaxy S11 speculation by suggesting the S11e will come in blue, grey and pink colour options, while the S11 will come in at least blue, grey and black. He didn't mention the S11+, though he did say new Galaxy Buds were in development and mentioned colours for the unannounced but rumoured S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite.

According to Agarwal, the S10 Lite will come in black, blue and white colours, while the Note 10 Lite will come in red, silver and black.

No further details were offered surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S11 range, though Blass did say the devices were expected to launch in mid-to-late February, as they have done for the last few years. You can read our Galaxy S11 rumour round up feature for all the latest.