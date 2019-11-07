Samsung Galaxy S11 might actually have a big enough battery

Elements of Samsung's next flagship Galaxy S11 have leaked, and indicate that not only are we expecting to see an increase in battery performance, but we might see an Oppo-style periscope zoom camera.

A leaked image from the Safety Korea site (via Galaxy Club) displays the smaller Galaxy S11's battery capacity as 14.36Wh. Presuming it operates at the same typical voltage of existing batteries, that means we're looking at a capacity of around 3,730mAh.

To the average user, these numbers don't mean much. But to put it simply, that's - as near as makes no difference - a 10 per cent increase on the Galaxy S10, which was itself a 13 per cent increase on the previous one.

If there's one feature on the smaller Galaxy S that's not lived up to the performance you'd want from an all-singing all-dancing flagship smartphone in recent years, it's battery life.

To a certain extent, the S10 did improve things by offering a 400mAh jump over its predecessor, the S9 (which only had 3,000mAh capacity).

But then again, battery performance isn't at all just down to size. A big part of it is how the software and other hardware components use that battery power.

If those other parts aren't efficient, it doesn't really matter how big a battery is in the phone, because it'll drain quickly. It's why you often see phones with the same capacity performing differently from different manufacturers.

Huawei and OnePlus - for example - have long offered phones that perform really well in daily use. Apple's larger "Max" sized iPhones, typically offer much lower capacity than the industry norm, and still last a long time thanks to the manufacturer's in-house approach to software and hardware.

In theory then, if Samsung equips it with a more power hungry processor or display, or require more energy to process images and information it could mean a negligible increase in actual daily battery life.

On the flip side, it could make everything much more efficient and squeeze more life out of the extra capacity than we thought possible. The proof of the pudding - as they say - is in the eating. So we'll just have to wait on that one.

As for the camera leaks, it seems Samsung is going a similar way to Oppo (above) and Huawei in recent years with a camera it has code-named "Hubble".

A rumour published by Galaxy Club states the company is working on a periscope-like camera which allows 5x optical zoom, similar to the camera on the P30 Pro and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom.

The way these work is that a prism-shaped lens element is placed directly beneath the exterior element, firing the image at a 90-degree angle towards a sensor.

That means the other elements can be lined up horizontally within the camera, which in turn means lots of extra space and zoom capability without a huge protrusion sticking out the back of the phone.

Of course, we don't know how much of the most recent speculation will turn out to be accurate, but we only have a few months to wait. Samsung's Galaxy S series normally debuts in late winter/early spring, and we'd expect the same to be true for 2020.