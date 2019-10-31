Samsung Galaxy S11 could come with Face ID-like facial recognition feature

Samsung is claimed to be working on a new facial recognition system, which will likely appear on the Galaxy S11 and S11+ in 2020.

Clues surrounding the new face recognition system appeared in the beta software of the company's One UI 2.0 interface. According to TechTastic in the Netherlands, the Android 10 software for the Galaxy S10 has references of the Face Service app for the Picasso, which is the codename for the Galaxy S11.

Facial recognition is a feature on Samsung flagship devices already, including the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 handsets, but the feature is 2D rather than 3D, meaning it can be fooled and is therefore not deemed secure enough for payment or banking apps, for example.

Both Apple and Google use 3D facial recognition on their latest devices, with Apple offering Face ID and Google recently launching the Pixel 4 devices with Face Unlock. It would therefore make sense that Samsung is also considering the technology.

Other rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11+ suggest that the devices will come with a new and improved under-display fingerprint sensor, 5x optical zoom and a 108-megapixel camera. We're also expecting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 9830 chip, depending on the region.

The devices are expected to launch in the first half of 2020, likely the end of February just before Mobile World Congress. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11+ in our separate rumour round up feature.