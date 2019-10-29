Samsung's latest foldable smartphone is basically a touchscreen flip phone

The Galaxy Fold isn't the only foldable phone that Samsung has envisioned.

At its developer conference on Tuesday, Samsung debuted a new foldable phone concept. It didn't name the device, but it did provide a decent look at it; it resembles a classic flip phone due to its foldable display that folds in half.

Samsung described it as a new form factor that it's now "exploring", pitching it as a device that would "easily fit in your pocket", but also change "the way you use your phone". Hyesoon Jeong, head of Samsung’s R&D group, said his company wanted to take its existing foldable smartphone technology and re-work it to “become more compact" and apply to new device form factors.

It didn’t detail the device too much. We don't know yet what sort of features or hardware it packs, let alone when it's releasing. The company did segway from the foldable to an upcoming update to its One UI efforts with Android, however. “As a pioneer in the foldable category, we understand that every innovative form factor requires an equally innovative user experience", Jeong said.

Add it all up, and despite early launch issues with the Galaxy Fold, Samsung is obviously just getting started with foldable display technology and software.