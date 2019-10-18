Samsung has a new plan for the screen for Galaxy Fold 2

Samsung is going back to the drawing board for the screen of its next-generation Galaxy foldable as it doubles down on its leadership in foldable phones (well, since it's basically the only one on the market, that always helps).

Samsung has a material called UTG or Ultra-Thin Glass which it will use for a stronger display on the next-generation device which we believe may be called the Samsung Galaxy W20 5G thanks to an earlier leak.

squirrel_widget_167562

The original Galaxy Fold used a polymer-based 7.3-inch Super AMOLED display which used a special glue to laminate the display layers. While initial units had a removable screen protector (that wasn't actually designed to be removed), the final release models have a screen protector with its edges tucked behind the screen.

The issue with foldables so far is that they haven't been able to use a glass display because, yes you've guessed it, normal glass doesn't fold. ETNews suggests that a company called Dowoo Insys has started production of UTG in preparation for the next device.

UTG apparently goes through an additional process (than normal glass) to temper it further.

However, an insider quoted by ETNews suggests that the material is - somewhat understandably - fragile, meaning that although less prone to scratching, the glass will obviously be more breakable than with a plastic screen.