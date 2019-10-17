Any fingerprint can unlock your Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung will be pushing a software update to its some of its phones in order to fix a rather embarrassing problem with its in-display fingerprint sensor technology.

At present, anyone can unlock a Samsung Galaxy S10 with their own fingerprint, even if it isn't registered with the security software.

The fault was first reported by The Sun newspaper in the UK, when a couple found that, when using a screen protector to the phone, the fingerprint sensor stopped working properly.

After applying the £2.70 gel screen protector bought on eBay, not only could Lisa Neilson unlock her device with any of her fingers, her husband could also - even though his digits weren't registered.

The issue turned out to be wider spread. Indeed, KaKao Bank in South Korea even told its customers to stop using the fingerprint sensor to log into its services.

Samsung has now replied that it is "aware of the case of S10's malfunctioning fingerprint recognition and will soon issue a software patch."

It is thought that cheaper screen protectors and minute air bubbles could be the cause, but there is no confirmation as yet.

If you are worried about the fault for now, you should use more traditional forms of unlocking your Samsung Galaxy S10 until the fix has arrived.