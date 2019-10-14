Samsung will reportedly seek to hit the premium budget phone market head-on with three new devices over the coming months.

With Apple drastically reducing the price of former models, introducing the more affordable iPhone XR and an even cheaper rumoured iPhone SE 2 next year, Samsung looks to be keen to strike back.

And not just once.

As well as a Samsung Galaxy A91, as leaked by SamMobile, it is said to be working on, what is believed to be, a Galaxy S10 Lite and a Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The latter is particularly interesting as it could mark the first time the company seeks to release a stripped back version of the Note. It has previously released Lite versions of its S series handsets, but not the Note.

Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal posted two Samsung model numbers - the SM-G770F and SM-N770F, thought to be the S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite respectively. Indeed, he even suggested that the former could end up being a Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy S11 instead, depending on its release window.

Exclusive: Samsung may launch cheaper versions of both its flagship series with model no.s SM-G770F and SM-N770F. Phones will launch in Europe/Asia. G770 could be S10/S11 lite with specs same as upcoming Galaxy A91.

All info in article below (+SM-A015F).https://t.co/3vu6P3BLwW — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) October 11, 2019

Few other details are known about the devices, save for the added suggestion that they will both launch in Europe and Asia. Whether that includes the UK is not yet known.

As for the Samsung Galaxy A91, SamMobile claims that it will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, much like its A90 5G predecessor, but also 45W Super Fast Charging.

It will also have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. And, it will feature the same 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity U display as the A90 5G.

The camera gets a slight bump, however. It is said to have a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation, plus a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera, and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The front camera will be 32-megapixel.

Some reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A91 will be released in India and some other regions later this year. We suspect any European model might be saved for 2020 instead - maybe making an appearance during CES in January.