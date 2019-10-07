Samsung will reportedly soon start to test a 5X optical zoom camera, said to be destined for the Samsung Galaxy S11.

According to Korean site The Elec, Samsung will be delivered a number of camera test sockets from MecaTech Systems, in order to carry-out its own internal checks before finalising the module.

The test sockets in this case are said to be side-mounted and "periscopic", enabling the zoom functionality to be side-mounted in the phone design and therefore offer greater range without bulking the camera unit on the rear of the device.

SamMobile also claims that the camera on the Galaxy S11 will have a 108-megapixel sensor at its heart - a huge leap over the 12-megapixel main cameras in the S10 and Note 10.

Photography has once again really come to the forefront in mobile phones over the last year, with additional lenses, new modes - such as night mode on the iPhone 11 and equivalent handsets. Image clarity in all lighting conditions has improved dramatically on premium smartphones all round, so Samsung will want to set its stall when it releases its next flagship(s).

We are likely to see them in February/March 2020, during the traditional launch window for the range.

