Samsung's Galaxy S10 users in the UK are receiving a recently announced software update, which brings powerful features that were previously exclusive to the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

The update primarily includes PC connectivity support for the DeX PC accessory, as well as Live Focus blur for video and other camera features, plus September's Android security patch. According to SamMobile, the update is finally rolling out, starting in Europe, to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and Galaxy S10E. The update should be available for UK users from 1 October.

Samsung's DeX accessory lets you access your phone’s apps from any computer, with the idea being that you won't need to use a separate monitor. It certainly has a lot of potential in the business and enterprise space, but usefulness for everyday users is not quite there. Nevertheless, for those of you who want to try DeX, but don't own the Galaxy Note 10, this update is a welcomed surprise.

The updated reportedly started rolling out first in Germany and Switzerland, so it's likely limited to handsets with the Exynos processor Models released in the US use Snapdragon chips. US users also received this month's security patch. So, it's unclear when they can expect a rollout.