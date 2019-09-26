Samsung Galaxy S11 could have improved in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung's next flagship smartphone series is expected to be the Galaxy S11, with the range due to be announced early next year - likely around the end of February.

We've already heard a couple of rumours surrounding the devices - some more plausible than others - but the latest suggests the Galaxy S11 models will retain the under-display fingerprint sensor and improvements will be made.

According to industry sources speaking to Korean news site The Elec, the Active Area Dimension (AAD) that recognises when a user places their finger on the display will be much larger.

The current AAD on the Galaxy S10 smartphones and the Galaxy Note 10 devices is said to measure 36 square millimetres, but sources close to the matter say the Galaxy S11 models will double this to 64 square millimetres, which should improve performance and make for an better unlocking experience.

The 64 square millimetre AAD is the largest Taiwanese device parts supplier GIS - who produces the fingerprint on display modules based on sensors from Qualcomm - is capable of mass producing, it's claimed. The company did reveal a 600 square millimetre module but the module is currently a work in progress so not expected on devices any time soon.

Other rumours suggest the Galaxy S11 devices will have a smaller punch hole camera on the front of their displays than the current Note 10 devices, and there has also been talk of a dual display, though we suspect the latter is a little more unlikely.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S11 in our separate round up feature.