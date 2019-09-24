Samsung is rolling out an update to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ that adds a number of the Note 10's key, "powerful" features.

The update, which started to hit European handsets from yesterday, Monday 23 September, adds several of the latest software innovations introduced with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, including built-in video editing and Link to Windows integration.

Other Samsung handsets in the family - the Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 5G - will also get the update.

Most of the changes relate to photography. The night mode has been expanded to include support for the front-facing selfie camera - possibly in response to the iPhone 11 Pro launch. While AR Doodle functionality now allows users to add drawings and messages to videos.

Bokeh effects can also now be added to videos recorded on either the front or rear camera.

The update also brings support for Samsung DeX for PC, the company's PC or Mac user interface that brings the phone experience to your laptop or desktop computer. And, several of the existing apps have been tidied, to make them more user-friendly - including Samsung Pass and the Messages app, which gets new icons for adding photos and videos.

If you own one of the compatible phones, you may well have received the update already but, if not, it will be with you soon as it is rolling out gradually depending on location and carrier.

