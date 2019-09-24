Samsung Galaxy S11e could have a dual display, patent suggests

Samsung filed a patent with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for a smartphone featuring a dual display back in June 2018 and the patent has recently been published, spotted by LetsGoDigital.

The Dutch site has created some 3D renders based on the patent, which features seven sketches of the device, helping us to visualise what the patent could materialise to - perhaps the Galaxy S11 series due out in February 2020?

The patent shows a smartphone with slim, square edges, a narrow bezel at the top of the front display, a dual camera on the rear in the top left corner, and the volume rocker and power button on the right edge. What's interesting about the patent is the secondary screen on the rear though, taking up around two thirds of the back.

The second screen would allow users to take a selfie with the rear camera for example, or make a video conference call, but no doubt there would be plenty of other uses too if it does appear.

Samsung wouldn't be the first company to put a display on the back of a smartphone - Chinese manufacturer Vivo did it with the Nex Dual Display smartphone - but if the Samsung patent comes to light, it would be one of the first mainstream manufacturers to offer the technology.

LetsGoDigital has speculated that the patent could be destined for the Galaxy S11e because of the dual rear camera rather than triple or quad camera, but there is no further evidence to support that as yet.

Bear in mind that most patents rarely see the light of day, so take this with a pinch of salt for now. A dual display Galaxy S11 would certainly be a design change from the Galaxy S10 though so who knows.