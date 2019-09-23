Samsung is finally releasing the Galaxy Fold in the US, shortly after bringing it to South Korea and the UK.

The foldable smartphone will go back on sale in the US on 27 September. It will be available as an AT&T version or as a standard unlocked version. It will also only be available in “select” AT&T stores, at Best Buy stores and online, and Samsung Experience stores.

squirrel_widget_167562

Samsung slightly redesigned the Fold to make it stronger than the first version, which journalists found flaws with during their reviews, forcing Samsung to delay the phone's launch until it could implement fixes. It's still a $1,980 device, and Samsung itself has launched a video, called Caring for your Galaxy Fold, which gives new and would-be owners tips on not messing up the device.

Customers who buy a Galaxy Fold can get an in-person setup session with a Samsung expert. Samsung even offers a Galaxy Fold Premier Service, plus a year's free accidental damage, providing you register your device in the first month.

This re-launch has been expected for some time, but it remains to be seen whether the Galaxy Fold will be able to withstand regular wear and tear.

Pocket-lint has only done an initial review so far and still has to determine whether it's durable and worth buying.