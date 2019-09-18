  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  Samsung phone news

Samsung's next foldable phone has a name - Galaxy W20 5G

Samsung's next foldable phone has a name - Galaxy W20 5G
- Poster appears at Chinese Expo

At the beginning of September, news emerged of a new Samsung foldable phone - a clamshell-style design due for release in 2020. Something similar to the rebooted Motorola Razr project. Now we think we know its name.

A poster pictured at the E-Surfing Smart Ecosystem Expo in China shows tease image and brand name for the Samsung Galaxy W20 5G.

It is claimed to be (by Twitter leaker Ice Universe) a "flip phone", which matches the description of the previously leaked foldable clamshell device.

Little more can be gleaned from the poster bar that it will be a 5G handset, but we expect to hear more during the Expo where it is sited.

As for the Samsung phone itself, the previous reports suggested that it will have a 6.7-inch display that folds inwards to make a smaller, more pocketable square device.

It will also have a punch-hole front facing camera.

It was also said at the time that release of the device would depend on how well the Galaxy Fold (out today in the UK) is received. If it sells well, Samsung would continue down its foldable phone path.

However, the existence of the poster at a renowned Chinese conference suggests that the company has already made up its mind.

