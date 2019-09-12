Samsung Galaxy S11 could come in Note 10's beautiful Aura Glow colour option

Samsung isn't due to announce it's next flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S11 - until early next year, but that doesn't mean there aren't already rumours floating about surrounding the device.

The most recent rumour comes from SamMobile and it relates to the colours the Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to come in when it arrives. Spoiler alert: they are the same as the current S10 models.

According to the SamMobile report, the Galaxy S11 will be available in Blue, Pink, Black and White colour options, all of which are available on the S10. The report says Samsung will use the "Aura" branding for the S11 colours though, suggesting it might introduce the lovely Aura Glow colour that we recently saw arrive on the Galaxy Note 10.

SamMobile didn't offer any further details as to what else we can expect from the Galaxy S11, though in a previous report the site claimed the three Galaxy S11 models will come with up to 1TB of storage, with a base model of 128GB.

We're not expecting the Galaxy S11, S11+ and S11e to arrive until February 2020, but you can read our rumour round up feature on the devices to see what has already been claimed for their specifications.

We're hoping for camera improvements, an adaptable 90Hz display, bigger battery capacities and 5G on all models. The punch hole front camera is rumoured to be smaller than the Galaxy Note 10 models and the codename of the devices is said to be Picasso, so look out for that in rumours.