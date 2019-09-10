Samsung reveals 'hundreds' of apps have been optimised for Galaxy Fold interface

Samsung will finally make its foldable smartphone - the Galaxy Fold - available from 18 September having re-engineered the device with several fixes following its early teething problems.

The device, which has a 7.3-inch Super AMOLED flexible display when unfolded, has a new UX compared to standard Samsung and Android devices, allowing for features like App Continuity and Multi-Active Window and Samsung has announced that hundreds of apps have been optimised to support the Fold's user interface.

According to the company, it has worked with Google to provide integrated OS support from Android, along with major partners to "design and deliver a brand-new mobile experience and foster an ecosystem that gives users access to the best applications and services".

Test labs were set up in cities globally to allow Samsung and Google to work with partners and developers to test and verify that their apps and services were suited for the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung claims hundreds of apps have been optimised for the device, including "services from leading partners like Amazon Prime Video, App in the Air, Facebook, iHeartMedia, Microsoft, Spotify, Twitter, VSCO and more."

The optimisation should mean apps like Facebook and Office 365 will switch seamlessly from the cover display to the main display, as well run simultaneously alongside each other. We got our hands on the updated version of the Galaxy Fold at the beginning of September and the interface is very slick based on our first impressions.

You can read all about the Galaxy Fold in our initial review, as well as find out exactly what fixes have been made in our separate feature. The Samsung Galaxy Fold will cost £1900 when it arrives next week.