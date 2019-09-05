Samsung is moving ahead with its Galaxy Fold launch, despite a lengthy delay. But it's still canceling pre-orders for US customers who had purchased the device earlier this year, and it's compensating them for their troubles.

Samsung is sending emails to customers to confirm their pre-orders, placed last spring, were canceled. The company said it's rethinking "the entire customer experience" - from purchase to unboxing, to post-purchase service. It's, therefore, scrapping pre-orders and telling customers they will need to place their orders again when the Galaxy Fold finally launches in the US in late September.

Samsung confirmed customers weren't charged for the Galaxy Fold if they pre-ordered with a credit or debit card. However, if they used PayPal, they will be refunded. Plus, all customers who had their pre-orders canceled will receive a $250 credit that can be used on Samsung's site. Just look for an email from the company, and you'll see a promo code that can be used at checkout.

Samsung originally delayed the Galaxy Fold after reviewers experienced screen failures. It's now planning to launch a redesign of the Galaxy Fold in South Korea on 6 September. The US will have to wait just a bit longer for the device. Samsung is also offering a new "Galaxy Fold Premier Service", which gives all buyers "direct access" to Samsung staff who will help users learn how the Galaxy Fold works.

The Galaxy Fold will start at $1,980 in the US.