The Samsung Galaxy Fold hit a bump in the road after its introduction earlier in 2019; Samsung has now confirmed that it is officially going on sale from 6 September in Korea, followed by France, Germany, Singapore, UK on 18 September and later in the US.

The tentative date that's been floated for availability in the US is 27 September, a date suggested by Twitter leaker Evan Blass, although this hasn't yet been officially confirmed.

When the Samsung Galaxy Fold first made its appearance at Mobile World Congress in February 2019, people quickly highlighted what looked like a crease in the display. When the phone made it out to a few reviewers, it became evident that something in the display wasn't quite right and it was back to the drawing board for Samsung.

Samsung says that it's spent the past few months refining the design and construction, so fingers crossed the relaunch of this folding phone goes off without a hitch.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a 7.3-inch internal display and a 4.6-inch external display, giving you loads of space when you need it, but a compact and portable form factor when you just want to slip it into your pocket.

There's also a 5G version of the Galaxy Fold so you'll be able to use it on those new 5G networks that are launching around the globe, but we're yet to have any confirmation of whether any networks are actually stocking the Galaxy Fold. That will be an indicator of the perceived demand for this phone.

As it is, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is a first-generation device. Rivals Huawei didn't get the Mate X - its own folding phone - launched either, but there's already talk of the next gen: Samsung is said to be looking at a smaller form factor that folds into a square, while Moto is still expected to launch a new version of the Razr.

We're yet to see if there's any revision to the pricing of the Galaxy Fold, but you can expect to pay in the region of £1800.