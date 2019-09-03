Samsung is said to be working on a new foldable phone for release in 2020. It won't, however, look like the much-delayed Galaxy Fold but, rather, will be a premium "flip phone" that will fold down into a convenient to carry square.

That might sound familiar because the concept is similar to the new Motorola Razr, expected to be formally announced by Lenovo in December or the early part of next year.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the next phone will have a 6.7-inch display which can fold inwards to make a smaller, pocketable device. Its sources allegedly revealed that the phone's release will depend on how well the Samsung Galaxy Fold is received.

Other details revealed by the news site include the name of the designer Samsung is collaborating with on the project: Tom Browne. The phone will also have a hole-punch front camera on its foldable display, it is claimed.

So far, so Razr. Lenovo's forthcoming handset - which you can see here - is also a clamshell-type flip-phone with an inner folding display.

But, its design is inspired by the similarly-named original 2004 feature phone. Samsung's will likely be more, well, Samsung-y.

To be honest, it's not the only Samsung foldable phone rumour doing the rounds at present. The company is also said to be considering a horizontal device too, if this patent is anything to go by.