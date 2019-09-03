Samsung has announced the official release date of the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G. It will be available for pre-order in the UK on Friday 20 September and will ship from 4 October.

The A90 5G will be the second Samsung phone to offer connection to the UK's 5G networks, after the Galaxy S10 5G, although we are yet to hear from providers on which will range it.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, which means the 32-megapixel front-facing camera is in a small teardrop notch situated at the top-middle edge.

The rear camera is made up of three lenses: 48-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel for depth, and an ultra-wide 8-megapixel cam at the bottom of the array.

An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor is on board, with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the region. The benefit of the 6GB model is that it also comes with a microSD card slot that can up the existing 128GB storage by up to a further 512GB.

A 4,500mAh battery powers the device, with 25W fast-charging capability. And, both on-screen fingerprint and face recognition security measures are in place.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G will be available in black or white, each with a geometric pattern imprinted on the back glass.

Prices are yet to be revealed.

We will be checking out the A90 5G during IFA 2019 this week to bring you our first impressions.