Samsung already announced that it would be releasing the improved version of its Galaxy Fold smartphone in September, but now we might have a more specific release date thanks to a report from Korea.

According to the Korean news site yna.co.kr, Samsung and three network companies are in discussions to release the Galaxy Fold device in Korea on 6 September. It's claimed the fixed device was originally marked for end of September but apparently the launch schedule has been greatly advanced.

The site also said Samsung will reveal the device to a global audience for the first time at consumer electronics show IFA, which opens to the public on 6 September. The US and China are both expected to get the Galaxy Fold v2 at some point September but the report from Korea didn't specify an exact date.

Samsung issued a press release back in mid-July that stated what improvements had been made to the flawed device. According to the company, the protective film on top of the display has now been placed under the bezels surrounding the screen to stop it being peeled off and it also made some strengthening improvements to the hinge and folding display.

The company said both the top and bottom ends of the hinge had been strengthened with the addition of protection caps and it had reduced the space between the hinge and the body of the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to cost £1800 when it launches.