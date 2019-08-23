Samsung has updated two of its mid-range smartphones, the A50 and A30, but it's calling them the A50s and A30s.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Galaxy A50s and Galaxy A30s is that they come with a new design at the back, which Samsung described as a “unique geometric pattern and futuristic holographic effect". It plans to offer the new mid-rangers in Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, Prism Crush Green, and Prism Crush Violet colours.

In terms of specs and features, Samsung said it updated the cameras. The A50s has a rear camera array with a 48-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensors. As for the A30s, it has a 25-megapixel rear sensor, as well as the same ultra-wide and depth sensors as the A50s. It has a 16-megapixel front selfie snapper, too.

Other stand-out specs, for both the Galaxy smartphones, include an octa-core processor (the Exynos 9610), an on-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The A50s uniquely packs a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-U display, however, with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, while the A30s opted for a 720p panel.

Samsung plans to offer the A50s in 4GB or 6GB RAM. The base model will ship with 64GB of internal storage (there's a 128GB upgrade option). The A30s will be available in 3GB and 4GB RAM, plus 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB configurations.

Each phone will also offer microSD expandability, offering up to 512GB of additional storage. Pricing and release dates has yet to be revealed.