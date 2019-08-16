Samsung Galaxy A91 could be first smartphone to offer 108MP camera sensor in 2020

Samsung recently announced 108-megapixel and 64-megapixel phone camera sensors, but only the sensors themselves were released, rather than any information as to what plans the company had for them or where they might first appear.

We might now have some of that information however, after leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted a table of camera specifications for Samsung's 2020 A Series of smartphones.

According to the table, the top-of-the-range Galaxy A91 will feature a quad rear camera with the 108-megapixel camera sensor as the main sensor, coupled with a 16-megapixel wide sensor, 12-megapixel telephoto sensor offering 5x optical zoom and a ToF sensor for depth.

The second-in-line Galaxy A81 meanwhile, is shown in the table with the 64-megapixel sensor as its main sensor, along with the same additional three lenses as the A91 but with 2x or 5x optical for the telephoto lens.

The Galaxy A71, A61 and A51 are all reported to have quad cameras too, while the more affordable devices - the Galaxy A41, A31 and A21 - are all listed with a triple rear camera.

Samsung's current Galaxy A80 and Galaxy A70 are both pretty interesting devices with both offering impressive designs and specifications for their prices so it's not too surprising to see the next year's A range pushing boundaries again, especially in terms of camera. The A80 has a sliding rotating camera after all.

It is worth taking the table with a little pinch of salt for now though as a few other leakers, including Ice Universe has claimed the table is "fake" after speaking to his sources.

We'll keep you updated with anymore information on where those 108-megapixel and 64-megapixel sensors might first appear as we find out though.