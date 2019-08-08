Best Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ cases: Protect your new Samsung phone

Samsung announced two models of its Galaxy Note smartphone for 2019 in the form of the Note 10 and Note 10+. The Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display, while the Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch display and both have a centralised punch-hole front camera and a body made up of metal and glass.

We've complied the best cases we've found so far for the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ and split them below so it's easy to find the right section for the phone you've chosen. If you're still on the fence as to which Note 10 model to pick, you can read our Note 10 vs Note 10+ feature.

Samsung offers several official cases for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The Clear View Cover is available for both devices and allows you to take calls and control music without having to open the cover. It comes in Blue, Silver, White and Black colour options.

British manufacturer Snakehive offers its Vintage Wallet Collection for both the Note 10 and Note 10+. The Wallet Case has three credit card slots on the inside cover, as well as a larger compartment for notes. It's made from nubuck leather and there are several colours available, as well as personalisation options.

Urban Armor Gear has a couple of cases for the Galaxy Note 10, including the Monarch Series. Offering five layers of protection, the Monarch Series meets double the military standard for drop and shock protection. It has a 10-year warranty and it is compatible with Samsung Pay and wireless charging.

Spigen offers several different case options for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, including the Liquid Crystal case that has a clear, lightweight look so you can still see the Note 10 design. The Liquid Crystal case comes with precise cutouts and it's made from an anti-slip, flexible TPU material.

Olixar has several case options for the Note 10 and the Note 10+. This Wallet Case for the smaller Note is made form genuine leather and it offers a built-in viewing stand, coupled with four card slots and a larger compartment for notes. It comes with a two-year guarantee.

The Samsung Leather Cover and Samsung Silicone Cover are both available for the Note 10+ and the smaller Note 10. They offer precise cut outs for all ports and features and they come in a range of colours. The Leather Cover comes in Blue, Black, Silver, White, Red and Brown. The Silicone Cover comes in Blue, Black, Silver, White, Red and Pink.

Tech21 offers a number of cases for the Note 10 and Note 10+, including the Evo Check case that comes in Indigo and Black colour options. The Evo Check now comes with added antimicrobial protection, said to actively reduce microbes by up to 99.99 percent. The company also offers its Pure Clear case made from 37 per cent plat-based materials.

Caseology have a variety of cases for both models of the Galaxy Note. The Legion case has a rugged, dual layer design made up of a shock-absorbing TPU sleeve and a hard polycarbonate cover. It has precise cutouts for all ports and features and it is compatible with wireless chargers.

Ringke offers a number of cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, including the Air S. Available in three colours including pink, grey and black, the Air S case is made from a shock-resistant TPU material with a silicone coating.

VRS Design has a couple of different case options for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. The Damda Glide Shield case comes in three colour options including Black Marble, Black and Steel Silver and it has a semi-automatic sliding technology on the rear with storage for to two cards.