  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Samsung phone news

Last-minute Note 10 leak: Press materials emerge confirming key features

|
Droid-Life Last-minute Note 10 leak: Press materials emerge confirming key features
The best Apple iPhone XR deals for August 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2
The best Apple iPhone XR deals for August 2019: 30GB for £37/m on O2

- There's little we don't know about the Note 10

Samsung will announce the Note 10 in mere hours, and while it feels unnecessary to show you more leaks of the device, this latest one is hard to ignore.

Droid-Life published parts of Samsung’s press materials ahead of Unpacked in New York City on 7 August, seemingly confirming many of the rumoured features we’ve been learning about over the past few months. According to the copy, the Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch display, while its larger sibling, the Note 10 Plus, will have a 6.8-inch screen. Both will sport a hole-punch selfie camera.

The Note 10 phones will reportedly also feature a “Superfast Charge” that provides “hours of juice". The leak also suggests the Note 10 can shoot “beautiful portraits, stunning landscapes, and crisp, super-closeups in any light". It packs Audio Zoom mics, too, that bolster audio from a focus point in any video. Other details we could glean include improvements to the S-Pen.

As expected, it's getting air gestures and remote switching between camera lenses.

Droid-LifeSamsung image 2

Finally, Droid-Life shared pricing for the two phones: The smaller Note 10 will start at $949 in the US, and the Note 10 Plus will cost $1,099. Samsung will likely confirm these bits of information during its event tomorrow.

To watch the action unfold for yourself, go here.

ee.co.uk - PAY MONTHLY PHONES The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is now available on EE who have been awarded the UK’s best network for the fifth year running. RootMetrics tested the four UK networks and EE was faster and more reliable than all of them, with better data performance. Their network has come a long way since they launched in 2012. Back then they had 11 UK cities covered by 4G. Today they cover most of the UK’s land mass, thanks to 19,000 state-of-the-art 4G sites. They’ve got faster, too – from 50Mbps to a maximum speed of 400Mbps. And they’re soon to experience even greater possibilities with the launch of 5G.

Sections Samsung Phones
PopularIn Phones
Last-minute Note 10 leak: Press materials emerge confirming key features
What does Huawei's trade ban mean for your Huawei or Honor phone?
Is OnePlus making a second 5G phone, possibly the OnePlus 7T Pro?
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked event: How to watch and what to expect
Is the Samsung Galaxy Note still an exciting phone?
How to watch the Huawei Developer Conference and what to expect