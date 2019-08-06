Samsung will announce the Note 10 in mere hours, and while it feels unnecessary to show you more leaks of the device, this latest one is hard to ignore.

Droid-Life published parts of Samsung’s press materials ahead of Unpacked in New York City on 7 August, seemingly confirming many of the rumoured features we’ve been learning about over the past few months. According to the copy, the Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch display, while its larger sibling, the Note 10 Plus, will have a 6.8-inch screen. Both will sport a hole-punch selfie camera.

The Note 10 phones will reportedly also feature a “Superfast Charge” that provides “hours of juice". The leak also suggests the Note 10 can shoot “beautiful portraits, stunning landscapes, and crisp, super-closeups in any light". It packs Audio Zoom mics, too, that bolster audio from a focus point in any video. Other details we could glean include improvements to the S-Pen.

As expected, it's getting air gestures and remote switching between camera lenses.

Finally, Droid-Life shared pricing for the two phones: The smaller Note 10 will start at $949 in the US, and the Note 10 Plus will cost $1,099. Samsung will likely confirm these bits of information during its event tomorrow.

To watch the action unfold for yourself, go here.