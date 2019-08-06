Is the Samsung Galaxy Note still an exciting phone?

The Galaxy Note 10 will be revealed on 7 August, as Samsung releases its second flagship phone of the year. There's always been something edgy - pardon the pun - and exciting about the Note, but that excitement might be waning.

The Samsung Galaxy Note was first announced in 2011 when smartphones were, arguably, in an exciting place. We had Symbian phones, we had Windows Mobile, there were Bada phones - and BlackBerry still existed. Then Samsung went and created a giant Android phone with a stylus.

It was the birth of the phablet and as many mocked it, it was one of the things that stuck. While smartphone formats and platforms literally died around it, the Note remained.

The Galaxy Note 2 offered split-screen working, the Galaxy Note 3 introduced 4K video capture in 2013, the Note 4 pushed a quad HD display in 2014 and then marched in with the Galaxy Note Edge. A curved edge, on a phone, in 2014? The Note was a trendsetter, bringing something exciting with it, and it wasn't always given that credit.

But the world changed. The phablet is no longer a phablet, stripping away the Note's unique position as the quality big screen device. Others have marched into the same space, offering huge screen real estate and plenty of choice when it comes to big phones. The Galaxy Note just doesn't feel as exciting as it once did.

Rumours suggest that Samsung's approach will be to launch two Note 10 devices, not going larger, but going smaller, coming down to 6.3-inches. Can the embers of excitement be prodded back to life by offering Note features in a smaller format?

Certainly, that potentially means you can get access to the S Pen and its functions in a smaller phone, but with the trend in phones shouting that bigger is better, it's hard to see how big the demand for a smaller Note will be.

In Samsung's Q2 report - July 2019 - Samsung says: "smartphone shipments increased thanks to strong sales in the mid-range-and-below segment, but flagship sales were slow amid waning launch effects of a new model and sluggish demand in the premium market." This is a trend affecting many - Apple included - where people aren't upgrading their flagship phones at the rate they once were.

The danger here is that introducing a smaller model is used as a springboard to push up the price of the larger model - the model that most naturally continues the story of Galaxy Note. That would hit the Note faithful the hardest, asking the loyal to pay the highest prices. To justify that, the Note will really need to be exciting again, it needs to find that spark that it once had - otherwise it's literally just the Galaxy S, with a stylus.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be revealed on 7 August and you'll be able to watch the action live as it happens.