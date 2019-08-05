The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be formally announced this Wednesday, 7 August, in Brooklyn, New York although, to be frank, we think we know almost everything about it already, thanks to the numerous leaks and rumours that have circulated in the last month or so.

That includes its camera system. The plus-sized version of the phone is believed to sport a quad-camera unit on the rear, made up of a standard 12-megapixel camera, one for ultra-wide photography that uses a 16-megapixel sensor, another 12-megapixel sensor for telephoto shots, and a time-of-flight camera lens.

It is also said to feature new ISO technologies to improve image quality, especially in poor lighting conditions.

However, at least one respected online source claims that, while the Note 10's camera will be a significant step-up from the Note 9's, it might not be as good as at least one forthcoming rival.

Twitter user IceUniverse - usually a reliable source for leaks - posted a diagram illustrating why the Note 10's camera could be less impressive in low light in comparison to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, also set for announcement soon.

There seems to be a lot of people who don't know how big the gap is. I'll draw a picture to tell you that, in fact, Note10 has no chance of beating Mate30 Pro in terms of camera hardware. pic.twitter.com/f8W2kSTLqk — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 4, 2019

The Note 10 has "no chance" of bettering its Chinese rival, he wrote, as its 12-megapixel sensor will be significantly smaller than the 40-megapixel equivalents in the Mate 30 Pro series.

That's based on the presumption that the larger the sensor, the more light it can read. So, on paper, the Mate 30 Pro looks like it could trump the Note 10 in photography terms.

However, pixel density can also be a factor, as can the software used to read the received light information, so, in all honesty, we'll have to run the new phones side-by-side to really get a feel for which is truly best for photography. Until then, we'll leave you to reach your own conclusions.