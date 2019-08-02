  1. Home
Samsung Note 10 and Note 10+ pricing leaks, you better start saving

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are expected to be unveiled at the company's next Unpacked event on 7 August and based on the latest leak, they won't be cheap.

According to Ishan Agarwal, the Note 10 will start at €949 for 256GB, while the Note 10+ will start at €1099 for 256GB and move up to €1199 for the 512GB model. If accurate, the standard Note 10 will likely be around the same price as the current Galaxy S10+ in the UK, as well as the Note 9 that started at £899 when it launched last year, while the Note 10+ will move into iPhone Max XS pricing territory.

Agarwal's tweet also shows the various colours leaked for the Note 10 models, a couple of which we've seen before - the pink model and gradient model have both appeared in previous leaks.

The image shows just the rear of the devices but it supports speculation suggesting the Note models will have a vertically-arranged rear camera system in the top left corner. The Note 10 is said to come with a triple camera, while the Note 10+ is said to add an additional ToF sensor - seemingly shown only on the white model in the image.

Other rumours have said the Note 10 would have a 6.3-inch, Full HD+ screen and no microSD support, while the Note 10+ is expected to have a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ screen and microSD support. You can read all about both in our Note 10 and Note 10+ rumour round up feature.

We don't have too much longer to wait to find out official details thankfully, but if you're in the market for a new Galaxy Note, especially the Note 10+, you should probably start saving.

