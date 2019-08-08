If you're still considering the Samsung Galaxy S10 there is an exclusive Prism Silver colour - here's how to get it

On the hunt for a new Samsung Galaxy S10 mobile phone but none of the colours on offer grab your attention? Well, there's a new version on the block and it's exclusive to Carphone Warehouse.

The Prism Silver edition will certainly make you stand out from the crowd, ahead of those black, white, blue and green versions that everybody seems to have these days.

In fact, not even Samsung has this edition on its own site, so you'll really make a name for yourself with this mobile.

In our review we said it's a compact and powerful phone that offers a great, consistent experience.

The Galaxy S10 adds to the company's previous offerings, a reflection of Samsung's stellar performance in flagship phones and it's still a great phone that will satisfy all.

Carphone Warehouse is carrying the 128GB Prism Silver edition on plans from ID Mobile, EE, Vodafone, O2 and Virgin - beside selling it SIM free for £799.

That's for the 512GB SIM free version and it's the same cost as the 128GB model - well, it would be if you could buy it anywhere else.

The plans range in cost to suit all budgets, and the above are just some of the recommendations from Pocket-lint.

• ID Mobile's plans start with a 1GB data allowance for £39.99 a month, with a £29.99 upfront fee. This has data rollover where unused data is available in the following month, and you'll also be able to use your phone in 50 different countries with no roaming charges.

• The recommended Vodafone contract has unlimited data, minutes and texts for £40 a month, and a £79.99 upfront cost. It comes with access to the VeryMe reward program with weekly discounts, plus free roaming in 48 countries and access to 104 more with a daily charge.

• EE's popular S10 Prism Silver plan has 60GB of data for the price of 15GB, costing £43 a month, plus £59.99 upfront. There's also free Amazon Prime Video, MTV play and Apple Music access for six months, and BT Sport for three.

• Lastly, O2 has an online-only leading deal with a 30GB data allowance for £43 a month, £79.99 upfront.