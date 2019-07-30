Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11+: What we want and expect to see

Samsung's Galaxy S11 and S11+ are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020, likely around mid February.

This feature rounds up all the leaks, rumours and speculation surrounding the next Galaxy S flagships, as well as what we want to see.

Here's everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11+.

Mid-Feb announcement likely

Early March release likely

Prices from at least £799 expected

Typically, Samsung announces its Galaxy S range before Mobile World Congress, which takes place at the end of February in Barcelona. This therefore means the Galaxy S devices are traditionally revealed sometime in mid February, at least they have been for the last few years.

It's likely the Galaxy S11 and S11+ will follow suit, though nothing is known for certain as yet. If Samsung does follow its recent release pattern, the Galaxy S11 and S11+ are expected to be available to buy from early March.

In terms of prices, the Galaxy S10 started at £799 and the Galaxy S10+ started at £899, with a smaller and cheaper device appearing in the form of the Galaxy S10e, available from £669.

We don't expect the Galaxy S11 and S11+ to be any cheaper than their predecessors. If anything, we'd expect a price increase as was the case between the S10 and S9.

Camera improvements

Adaptable 90Hz display

Faster wired charging

Bigger battery capacities

5G capabilities on standard models

More exciting finishes

Smaller punch-hole front camera

Here are all the rumours and leaks surrounding the Galaxy S11 so far.

Leaker Ice Universe tweeted a couple of details "confirmed' for the Samsung Galaxy S11. He claims the Galaxy S11 is codenamed Picasso, it will offer a substantial camera upgrade and the software will be based on Android Q One UI 2.x.

Ice Universe also said the punch hole camera on the front of the device will be smaller than the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung announced it has begun mass production of the industry's first 12GB LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, said to have been optimised for enabling 5G and AI features in future smartphones.

It's certainly plausible to suggest the Galaxy S11 could be one of those future smartphones.

Samsung announced two new camera sensors - a 64-megapixel sensor and a 48-megapixel sensor. The two sensors saw Samsung expand its 0.8μm image sensor lineup from existing 20MP to 64MP resolutions.

Nothing has been detailed to suggest these sensors will appear on the Galaxy S11 but it would seem like a logical move, especially with competitors like Huawei offering higher resolutions on their rear cameras.