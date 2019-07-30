  1. Home
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks in pink and it's lovely

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 leaks in pink and it's lovely
Leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 just keep on coming. A standard and plus model are expected to launch on 7 August at Samsung's Unpacked event in New York but it seems there will be very little left to learn by then.

The latest leak comes in the form of another render - yes another one - this time showing the standard Galaxy Note 10 in a pinky orange colour with a matching coloured S Pen. Many of the previous leaked renders have shown a silver gradient model offering a blue S Pen, while the pink model appears to be more of a solid colour.

The renders from Roland Quandt at Winfuture - who was also responsible for the silver gradient model renders - only show the standard Note 10, which is said to be coming with a 6.3-inch, Full HD+ display. The larger model - the Note 10+ - is likely to come in the same colour however and it is expected to offer a similar design but with a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display and an extra camera lens on the rear.

SamMobile reported earlier this week that the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are expected to be available to pre-order immediately after they are announced on 7 August, followed by an on sale date of 23 August.

Reports have suggested the devices will start at €999 and it's claimed the Note 10 will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the Note 10+ will offer 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB storage. Only the Note 10+ is expected to offer microSD support for storage expansion.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in our rumour round up feature, as well as how the Note 10 and Note 10+ are expected to differ in our comparison feature.

