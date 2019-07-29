Samsung Galaxy S11 will have smaller punch-hole camera than Note 10

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is just days away from launch, with the next Unpacked event taking place on 7 August but there's already talk of the smartphones expected from the South Korean company in 2020.

Leaker Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) - who has a good track record when it comes to smartphone leaks - tweeted a few details "confirmed" for the Samsung Galaxy S11.

The leaker claims the Galaxy S11 is codenamed Picasso, so it's worth looking out for that name over the next few months and the tweet also suggests there will be a "substantial" camera upgrade, while the software will be based on Android Q One UI 2.x.

The fourth detail confirmed for the Galaxy S11 in the leak refers to the punch-hole camera on the front of the device. According to Ice Universe, next year's device will have a hole in display that is "smaller than the upcoming Note 10".

Ice Universe said everything else is currently unknown, so there is no indication as to whether the Galaxy S11 will move to offering a centralised punch hole camera like the Note 10 is expected to do, or whether it will stick to the top right corner positioning adopted by the Galaxy S10.

We'd expect a processor upgrade from the Note 10 but it wouldn't be too surprising to see a similar design to the Galaxy S10 given how much the design changed from the Galaxy S9.

No doubt this will be the first of many leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S11 over the coming months. We'll keep you up to date on everything we hear.