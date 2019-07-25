Samsung is due to announce the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ at its Unpacked event on 7 August.

Several leaks have appeared over the last few months surrounding the two devices but the latest tells us a little more about what we might be able to expect in the camera department.

According to LetsGoDigital, two trademarks have been filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office and the Intellectual Property Office for Smart ISO and AI-ISO and both have smartphones, camera sensors and software for the image sensor in their descriptions.

The names have led some to believe Samsung is planning to improve the ISO sensitivity range for the Note 10 devices, with the Smart and AI elements suggesting the ISO values could adjust automatically and remember your preferences.

Other smartphones, like the Sony Xperia 1 and Huawei P30 Pro have much larger ISO sensitivity ranges than the current Samsung Galaxy S10 so it's not too surprising to see Samsung make this move too.

LetsGoDigital also claims Samsung may add a third step to its variable aperture. The S10 and S10+ offer a dual aperture of f/1.5 and f/2.4 but the site claims Samsung will add the option of f/1.8 on the Note 10 too.

The Samsung Note 10 is expected to come with a triple rear camera, while the Note 10+ is said to offer the same but with an additional ToF sensor. Both are claimed to have a centralised punch hole camera at the top of the screen.

You can read more about the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ in our rumour round up but there isn't too long to wait until official details are revealed.