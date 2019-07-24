Samsung is a just a couple weeks away from announcing the Galaxy Note 10, so naturally, the leaks are surfacing non-stop at this point.

The latest leak, from WinFuture, includes images and specs for the larger Galaxy Note 10 model. The Galaxy Note 10+ will feature a 6.8-inch display, but in a size closer to the Galaxy Note 9, as Samsung was able to reduce the bezels. It will also feature a MicroSD slot, unlike the smaller Note 10 model, but neither will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Both phones can charge at up to 45 watts when plugged in or at 20 watts through a wireless charger. Other Galaxy Note 10+ features include a 4,300mAh battery, a Snapdragon 855 Plus or Exynos 9825, and three rear cameras consisting of a standard (12 megapixel), ultra-wide (16 megapixel), and telephoto (12 megapixel) lenses, plus a time-of-flight sensor.

Lastly, the S Pen might have “Air Gestures” that will allow it to control the phone without touching the display. The S Pen will also reportedly be blue for the silver Galaxy Note 10. For more rumours about the Galaxy Note 10 in the lead up to its 7 August unveiling, see our round-up.