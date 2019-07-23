Leak reveals Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ key specifications

Samsung is expected to announce two Galaxy Note devices during its next Unpacked event on 7 August in the form of the Note 10 and the Note 10+.

We've seen numerous leaks surrounding the two devices over the last few weeks but the latest reveals a few more of the key specifications we might be able to expect from the two flagship smartphones.

A specification table published by SlashLeaks suggests both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ will come with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or the Exynos 9825, along with an S Pen - nothing too surprising.

Both models are also expected to come in a 256GB storage option and the Note 10 is listed with 8GB of RAM, while the Note 10+ is listed with 12GB.

The table also offers some information on the displays, batteries and camera specifications though. It claims the Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display, a 3500mAh battery and a triple rear camera comprised of two 12-megapixel sensors and a 16-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the Note 10+ is said to have a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display, 4300mAh battery and the same triple camera with the addition of a ToF sensor. It's also suggested the Note 10+ will offer 45W fast charging - something that has been mentioned and then dispelled in previous rumours.

We expect to find out official details on both devices in the next couple of weeks but for now, you can read our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rumour round up for all the latest.