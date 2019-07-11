Everything from leaked renders to phone cases have indicated Samsung will ditch the headphone jack for its upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

But if you needed more evidence to convince you Samsung has taken this route, following years of it bucking a trend set by Apple and other phone companies, then check out these photos published by the US FCC. They show both the bottom and top of Samsung's next phone. Aside from the S Pen port, there are no other holes and cutouts visible.

The FCC seems to have mistakenly shared these images, however, as they're no longer available to see on its site. Fortunately, SlashLeaks, Droid-Life, and XDA Developers were able to scrape them before they were removed. It seems like Samsung had requested confidentiality for this Galaxy Note 10 test device, but yet it still ended up online.

Note there are two different models of the Galaxy Note 10, according to this FCC leak, neither of which support 5G. Samsung is rumoured to be making a 5G edition, as well as two different sizes of Galaxy Note 10: A standard 6.3-inch one, as well as a 6.7-inch model. For more leaks and rumours regarding this device, check out our guide here.

Other than that, these photos once again show us the triple-camera system on the back, another sensor under the flash, and a centre-aligned front camera cutout. We suspect Samsung will reveal more about its Galaxy Note 10 at an Unpacked event in New York next month.