Samsung is expected to unveil the next-generation Galaxy Note at an event in August, and we're only now getting our first good look at the device.

The flagship, stylus-equipped Galaxy Note 10 will likely appear at Samsung's Unpacked event on 7 August, and the rumour mill has suggested it will support 5G, among other things. But, until now, we haven't spotted any up-close, official-looking renders of the phone.

New images have just leaked, however, thanks to Roland Quandt at WinFuture and MySmartPrice's Ishan Agarwal, both of which have shared accurate leaks in the past, though Samsung has yet to confirm whether these specific images depict the 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10.

Either way, they seem to show Samsung is planning a Galaxy Note 10 in black as well as a blue and purple pearlescent model like the popular Huawei P30 Pro. We can also see the triple-camera array on the rear of the phone, which has leaked before, as well as thin bezels, curved glass, and a hole-punch camera. These are all features you’d expect from Samsung for a flagship in 2019.

Interestingly, though, we don't see a fingerprint sensor. Is it in the display? And there are not as many physical buttons. Did Samsung ditch the power button, or perhaps the much-criticised Bixby button? We also can't see the headphone jack.

Lastly, rumours have suggested a second, larger version of the new Note is coming, too. That device isn't pictured here, unfortunately.